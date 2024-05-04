BREAKING: Judge issues temporary restraining order on PED calendar rule 6.10.5 NMAC

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 04 May 2024 04 May 2024

In a letter to Silver Schools principals and board members, Superintendent William Hawkins writes:
"Please forgive the early-morning off cycle email. As you might be aware, recent developments yesterday have occurred regarding the implementation of the Public Education Department's (PED) calendar rule, specifically New Rule 6.10.5 NMAC. Last evening, a district judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) pausing the enforcement of this rule across NM districts.

The court has recognized concerns that the rule may not align with existing laws, which define instructional requirements in terms of hours rather than days and allow for embedded professional development within the school day. This decision supports our stance on maintaining flexibility in shaping educational schedules that best meet the needs of our local communities.

Here are the key points from the court's decision:
- The TRO effectively stops the enforcement of New Rule 6.10.5 NMAC until further court deliberation.
- The court highlighted potential irreparable harm and disruption to our current educational practices and upheld the importance of local governance in educational decisions.
- A hearing has been scheduled for Monday, May 13, at 1:30 PM at the Curry County Courthouse. Attendance in person is encouraged for superintendents and School board members who can make it to demonstrate our community's engagement and concern. (I plan to attend.)  

Next Steps:
- We will maintain our current operational and educational planning as recently determined for the upcoming school year, pending further legal developments. (The adjustments that we have made in town to our calendars will remain.) Cliff has already created a four-day calendar, and we still have the five day calendar. As we know our state funded operational budget doesn’t change for either two of these implementations. But… As the court proceedings move forward, hopefully we will know if the restraining order holds leading into the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. If so, we will operate Cliff on their four day schedule. I don’t want to give false hope this early in the court process, only to have it snatched away. 
- There are a lot of moving parts in this and it is still early on in the process. As the Suit continues, we will be prepared to adjust as allowed or required based on the outcomes of the upcoming legal proceedings.  

Your leadership and dedication to our community's educational welfare is invaluable during these times. Please feel free to keep your staff aware of these developments as we navigate this situation together. I appreciate your cooperation and patience.  And we thought implementing the House System was going to be the highlight of the summer….  Stay tuned!"


William Hawkins 

Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent 

We should engage one another with Trust, Respect, Optimism, Intentionality, and with Care.

This is Happiness…Engagement…Alliances…Risks…Thoughts…work!

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a simpler option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 