Seemingly, in addition to the de Kooning painting theft, which is chronicled in the links at the bottom of the article, some other stolen items have now been identified as having been in the possession of Jerry and Rita Alter.

KOB 4 posted this on May 2, 2024 and updated it on May 3, 2024.

Silver City owners of Manzanita Ridge buy items from estate sales, and in the case of the de Kooning painting, they were invited to buy things from the estate sale by the nephew of the Alters, who had already given away many of the items in the house.

They purchased several items, including the famous painting, which they had no idea was a de Kooning nor that it had been stolen. [Editor's Note: The story is given in detail in the links above. And the film, "The Thief Collector," can be viewed with Amazon Prime or Google Play, and perhaps through other locations on the internet.]