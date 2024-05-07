Man shot, shooter remains at large

By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at about 12:08 a.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 2035 Pinos Altos Road in reference to a welfare check. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised an anonymous caller stated a male, who was bleeding heavily, was seen walking into the residence. According to an SCPD incident report, witnesses contacted at the residence denied anyone injured was in the residence and that everything was okay. Officers did not find any blood while walking around the house. There being no evidence of anyone injured on scene, officers left the residence.

Later, at approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were again dispatched to the residence where a male who was shot five times was reported to be. The report said the first female witness was observed to have red stains to her right forearm which appeared to be blood. This witness told police Charles Madrid, 37, of Silver City, was taken to the residence by his cousin, but Madrid had left the area.

A second witness stated she picked up Madrid the evening before at 10:30 p.m., at the corner of Bennett Street and Broadway, after being contacted by a friend that he had gotten shot. She said she dropped him off at the residence, but he had left in an unknown direction. Large blood stains were observed on the front passenger seat of her vehicle, a black Ford Explorer.

Officers entered the home and discovered Madrid on a pile of blankets in a closet of the master bedroom. Officers observed a gauze patch and wrap on his left forearm and lower left abdomen, the report stated, and a circular puncture wound to the lower hamstring area of his left leg that was still bleeding.

Madrid denied being shot, and stated he did not want medical attention, saying he fell off his bicycle.

The first witness said she lied about him not being in the home because he is stubborn, and she did not want to upset him about getting medical attention. The second witness stated she picked up Madrid in front of a residence at 400 E. Broadway. All units converged at that address, but no shell casings or signs of blood were found there. According to the report, other nearby residences were checked and no signs of a shooting were observed.

