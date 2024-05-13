Friday, May 10

Domestic disturbance

Chukar Drive

Caller advised a male was trying to hang himself with a cord but is now leaving on foot/he is still outside banging on the door/caller disconnected the line. Deputies advised male left in caller's vehicle/ATL for Highlander.

Stolen motor vehicle

Cottage San Road

Chinese dirt bike stolen off the porch.

Fraud/embezzlement

Burke Loop

Caller advised her computer was hacked yesterday and they have her banking information. Deputy made contact with caller.

Accident-property damage

Highway 152 – MM 21 (7 miles east of Highway 35 junction)

Vehicle went off the roadway/vehicle is down in the canyon/newer model white Chevy Silverado with no one around. Deputy advised units clear/negative contact with vehicle.

Domestic disturbance

Arenas Valley Road

14-year-old caller advised her father was abusing her/incident was physical/father is still inside the home. Deputy advised en route with female juvi to another Arenas Valley address.

Welfare check

A Street and Park – Hurley

Advised a homeless person is asleep under the slide and several children want to play and the person is scaring them.

Disturbance

Bandoni Drive

A named male is "acting crazy,"/screaming at the neighbors/behavior is not like him/he damaged the inside of the house/has gotten aggressive with caller. Can hear male yelling in the background. Deputy advised all verbal/everything is okay.

Saturday, May 11

Disturbance

Oakwood Avenue

Three people involved across the street/two males and a female. Caller called back advising someone came and picked him up in an older red pickup.

Welfare check

Chalcocite Circle – Tyrone

Caller can hear the female screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputy advised negative contact with anyone at the address/everything appears to be okay.

School threat

Cliff High School

No report.

Unwanted subject

Pheasant Drive

Caller advised a named female is on the property without permission/she is setting up camp and burning trash. Deputy advised the female was re-issued the CTW for the location. Caller called back advising the female is at the location. Deputy advised one female in custody.

Accident-property damage

Sandalwood Avenue

Caller's girlfriend crashed red 2021Toyota Corolla into the wall/negative injuries.

Harassment

W. Highway 180 – Cliff

Caller received a call from a male who said, "I'm the mf that is going to kill you."

Disturbance

Arenas Valley Road

Neighbor is screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputies had contact with (redacted)/was advised to keep it down.

Criminal damage to property

Walk-in at Bayard PD advised doesn't have a phone to file a report for damage. Deputy advised a named female left upon arrival.

Sunday, May 12

Battery

Grant County Detention Center

Two got into a physical altercation/one is on the way to the hospital/a plastic food tray was used to hit (redacted) in head and face. Caller advised they often have to close their windows from how strong it (?) is.

Mental health complaint

M Vista – Buckhorn

32-year-old female is hitting herself and the furniture/she does not believe the people in the home are real people.