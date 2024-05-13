Friday, May 10
Domestic disturbance
Chukar Drive
Caller advised a male was trying to hang himself with a cord but is now leaving on foot/he is still outside banging on the door/caller disconnected the line. Deputies advised male left in caller's vehicle/ATL for Highlander.
Stolen motor vehicle
Cottage San Road
Chinese dirt bike stolen off the porch.
Fraud/embezzlement
Burke Loop
Caller advised her computer was hacked yesterday and they have her banking information. Deputy made contact with caller.
Accident-property damage
Highway 152 – MM 21 (7 miles east of Highway 35 junction)
Vehicle went off the roadway/vehicle is down in the canyon/newer model white Chevy Silverado with no one around. Deputy advised units clear/negative contact with vehicle.
Domestic disturbance
Arenas Valley Road
14-year-old caller advised her father was abusing her/incident was physical/father is still inside the home. Deputy advised en route with female juvi to another Arenas Valley address.
Welfare check
A Street and Park – Hurley
Advised a homeless person is asleep under the slide and several children want to play and the person is scaring them.
Disturbance
Bandoni Drive
A named male is "acting crazy,"/screaming at the neighbors/behavior is not like him/he damaged the inside of the house/has gotten aggressive with caller. Can hear male yelling in the background. Deputy advised all verbal/everything is okay.
Saturday, May 11
Disturbance
Oakwood Avenue
Three people involved across the street/two males and a female. Caller called back advising someone came and picked him up in an older red pickup.
Welfare check
Chalcocite Circle – Tyrone
Caller can hear the female screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputy advised negative contact with anyone at the address/everything appears to be okay.
School threat
Cliff High School
No report.
Unwanted subject
Pheasant Drive
Caller advised a named female is on the property without permission/she is setting up camp and burning trash. Deputy advised the female was re-issued the CTW for the location. Caller called back advising the female is at the location. Deputy advised one female in custody.
Accident-property damage
Sandalwood Avenue
Caller's girlfriend crashed red 2021Toyota Corolla into the wall/negative injuries.
Harassment
W. Highway 180 – Cliff
Caller received a call from a male who said, "I'm the mf that is going to kill you."
Disturbance
Arenas Valley Road
Neighbor is screaming and causing a disturbance. Deputies had contact with (redacted)/was advised to keep it down.
Criminal damage to property
Walk-in at Bayard PD advised doesn't have a phone to file a report for damage. Deputy advised a named female left upon arrival.
Sunday, May 12
Battery
Grant County Detention Center
Two got into a physical altercation/one is on the way to the hospital/a plastic food tray was used to hit (redacted) in head and face. Caller advised they often have to close their windows from how strong it (?) is.
Mental health complaint
M Vista – Buckhorn
32-year-old female is hitting herself and the furniture/she does not believe the people in the home are real people.