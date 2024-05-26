[Editor's Note: This is the third of a series of articles of a long Grant County special meeting on April 23, 2024. It will begin the budget hearing]

Article by Mary Alice Murphy

After two presentations, a public hearing and the approval of the Grant County fire and emergency services ordinance, the commissioners went into the fiscal year 2025 budget hearing at the April 23, 2024 special meeting.

Public Works Director Jason Lockett gave the budget justification report for the Maintenance Department.

"The budget is relatively flat from last year, but mileage and per diem increased, so we are requesting an increase of $1,500," Lockett said.

He listed the capital outlay requests, which total $154,000 and include $15,000 for a portable welder, $54,000 for a facilities truck, $25,000 for a UTV side-by-side for grounds use, $10,000 for a floor scrubbing machine, $30,000 for repainting the jail shower staff; and $20,000 for lock maintenance at the jail.

Under non-capital equipment, Lockett requested $3,500 to replace aging power tools. He also requested $72,000 for continuation of in-house remodel projects and $11,000 for a maintenance contract for the jail generator and facilities weed spraying.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he would likely have the same question for each presenter. "We have the final 2024 budget that compares to the requested 2025 budget. It's more helpful for me to know what was actually spent. Do you think you will come in at about what was budgeted?"

"Yes, we are projecting that we will use all of what was budgeted last year," Lockett replied.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked what a $25,000 UTV looks like.

Lockett said it is relatively basic with a small bed for carrying equipment. It will be used for things like dragging fields, taking equipment around, and picking up trash instead of having to take out a full-sized vehicle. "You can be more precise, and it's safer to take to events with people around."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said when he sees an individual or a department that is really responsible with the budget, caught up on their work, have done what they are supposed to do, and they save money, "I don't know what will be left over. If a department has money left over, rather than returning it to the General Fund can they use it to cut down on next year's budget?"

County Manager Charlene Webb said "in a sense that's pretty much what we do now. For instance, if they haven't been able to get through with a construction rehab, but the money is already budgeted for it, we roll it over into the next fiscal year budget, the slice of pie stays the same."

Lockett said he would also present the Road Department requests, and for the shooting range as well.

He said several of the requests for increases are in order to match up to the fiscal year 2024 projection. With the telephone line item, for instance, the department had received upgrades in internet services, so the request was for a $1,331 increase; for office supplies an increase of $2,516; for equipment maintenance and repairs, $294; for utilities, an increase of $1,732; and for operating expense an increase of $15,033.

The capital outlay request of $920,000 addresses the vehicles thet need, with a break-down of the prices for each. He listed a F-350 crew cab, because the 2013 crew cab has transmission issues; a F-150 4X4 extended crew cab with utility bed to replace a 2007 F-150 4X4 sign truck; a F-350 4X4 crew cab with utility bed to replace the 2011 F-350; $260,000 to replace the water truck, which has cracks on the frame and axles; $110,000 to replace Broce Broom, which has high hours and high maintenance costs; $60,000 to replace the end dump trailer, which has frame and axle cracks; $60,000 to purchase a woodchipper; $60,000 to purchase a belly dump trailer and $180,000 to replace a John Deere wheeled loader because of the cost to repair it.

Lockett said the department wants to own its equipment rather than leasing it.

Other increase requests to match up to FY24 projection, include $44,106 for daily road construction; $3,697 for bridge, culverts and cattle guards; $294 for maintenance and repairs ; and $5,547 for training.

A request of an increase of $29,000 in operating expenses will address the need to start replacing outdated signage, toppers, posts, anchors and hardware throughout the county. A request for increase of $27,198 will address the need for travel control signs. "We're working with the minimum amount of new traffic control signs. This increase will allow our department to replace signs, stands, cones, barrels and barriers as they are stolen, shot up, damaged or graffitied.

"I see how stretched our Road Department is," Ponce said. "I would like to see them get some more help."

"We are re-evaluating everything," Lockett said. "We want to get back to road maintenance as our priority and re-evaluate other projects."

Browne renewed his plea to consider electric vehicles. "The maintenance is really low."

Ponce said the training increase seemed a little low. Lockett explained that the training is to meet Department of Transportation standards. "Some of the classes are free, but others we have to pay for. It's a game with the weather for the department It's been hard this year, and we're playing catch up. It's a fine line to remain efficient."

Edwards said she appreciated the maintenance priority. "I realize how hard it is to have to increase funding without capital outlay and other revenue resources."

Webb said: "Jason and I are taking a deep dive into the operations of the Road Department and its efficiency. When he talks about getting back to the basics of road maintenance, that's our job. All the extra jobs we throw on the staff, all the extra projects we do for municipalities, those take away from our daily responsibilities. Those are the things we are looking at. We're also looking at more efficient tools so they can do their jobs better. Jason and I have been bouncing ideas, and we have some really good ones, but we're not ready to discuss them yet. We may be coming back to you in the future, looking at the budget. We want to thank them for the hard work they do, help them with the tools they need and make their lives a bit easier. They've been forgotten for far too long, and this is our first step to try to put that department back together."

Lockett then talked about the Shooting Range.

"We are asking for an increase in operating expense from $2,500 to $5,000 due to the age of the facilities costing more to maintain," Lockett said. "Last year, almost 6500 people used the shooting range, so it gets used a lot. It's just keeping up with targets, berms, dirt, painting, making sure the skeet machine is working."

County Clerk Marisa Castrillo said her budget is fairly flat. "The only changes being made are pretty much based on year-to-date expenses as prices have gone up, and the office has an election every year. "The requested increases included $1,000 for overtime salaries; $700 for postage; $2, 300 for telephone; $1,400 for printing and publishing; $2,000 for office supplies; and $1,000 for mileage and per diem.

For the Bureau of Elections, Castrillo noted a request for an increase of $15.027 to bring the elections coordinator to the maximum point on the compensation study, and an increase of $2,350 for telephone costs based on year-to-date expenses.

Edwards asked why everyone's telephone expenses have gone up. Financial Officer Linda Vasquez said costs have gone up and so have IT (internet technology) services.

Castrillo emphasized how important the bureau of elections is, because it is the county's responsibility to make sure elections run smoothly. "Ms. (Elizabeth) Trujillo has been doing this for many years. I feel comfortable leaving because I know she can take care of providing transparency and accuracy of the elections process, but with my leaving, it will put additional stress on her."

Browne asked about the increase in insurance costs.

Vasquez noted that the budget will reflect at least a 5 percent increase in insurance cost for all employees' benefits.

The next article will continue the budget discussion for other departments.

