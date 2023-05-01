Friday, Apr. 28

Domestic disturbance

Chukar Drive

Caller advised she is fighting with her fiancé/he is not allowing the youngest child to go with her and is refusing to give her her keys/he put his hands around her neck/negative on drugs or alcohol/caller is outside the home/male is inside with their child.

Welfare check

S. Highway 90 – MM 36 (1 mile south of Tyrone)

Male walking along highway on the southbound side/looked like he was struggling to walk. Deputy advised has contact between MM 35-36/contact with the missing person out of Arizona/attempted to reach mom several times at a 928 area code number/out with SCPD officer at Holiday Inn attempting to make contact with male's mother.

Saturday, Apr. 29

Burglary

S. Highway 90 – Tyrone

Caller advised she just returned home and her house has been broken into/the front door is open and the windows to the bedroom are broken/she has not been inside. Deputy advised will be en route after refueling/advised to clear the air/advised resume normal.

Harassment

Coleman Drive

Caller is getting harassing emails from someone. Deputy advised will be clear/male is in jail and caller believes the texts are coming from his girlfriend stating, "Why doesn't your faggot boyfriend grow some balls. Baby Daddy 1 or 2 he" . . .

Unwanted subject

W. Highway 180 – Cliff

Caller advising her son won't let her alone/he was trying to get her medication/she told him no but he wouldn't leave/advising he walked out the front door and she locked it/he is on foot/caller is in the RV in the back. Deputy advised will be clear/spoke with both parties/all verbal/(redacted) will be leaving for the day.

Stolen motor vehicle

S. Highway 90 – Grant County

Caller advised a utility trailer was stolen from their property.

Suspicious vehicle

Tyrone Park

Male in a small grey SUV followed caller to the park and asked her if she wanted to smoke narcotics with her (him?)/happened 30 minutes ago. Deputies had negative contact with vehicle.

Disturbance

Highway 152 – Santa Rita

Fight between three males/they are under the influence/her son is intoxicated/he's fighting with her other son and their father/he is leaving in a white Dodge pickup. Deputy went traffic with a vehicle at MM 8 of Highway 152/clear/ negative contact with suspect.

Sunday, Apr. 30

Welfare check

W. Highway 180 – MM 88 (1 mile west of Highway 211 junction)

Dark colored car off the highway/someone out of the vehicle with a flashlight/don't know if they wrecked. Deputy advised found vehicle/no one around it/possibly broken down.

Unwanted subject

Fairway Drive

A named male is trying to break window to the residence trying to get inside/believes he is under the influence. Deputies advised spoke with homeowner and she advised the male resides there and she was angry with him for being late/caller stated she didn't let him in. Caller stated negative . . .

Shots fired x 2

Western Drive

Callers heard 6-7 shots then 3 more/heard yelling and screaming/heard vehicles speeding off/deputies and NMSP officers stayed in area for a while/negative contact with anything.

Welfare check

Kirkland Road and Escobedo Lane

Male parked near intersection with his foot out the window listening to music/asked if male was okay and he didn't respond. Deputy advised one in investigative detention.

Missing persons

Bobwhite Drive – 6:31 p.m.

Caller advised her 36-year-old boyfriend did not go home last night after drinking at a friend's house/she was there with him but left around midnight because they were fighting/she last talked to him around 1:30 a.m.

Accident-injuries

Highway 90 – MM 20 (1 mile south of Continental Divide)

Two vehicles/west side of roadway/one on the shoulder the other in the roadway/no injuries/no smoke or fluid/heavy damage to caller's vehicle. One driver is a 40-year-old female and has five children in the vehicle.

Welfare check

Highway 180 – MM 119 (1 mile east of Uncle Woody's Flea Market)

Caller advised his friend is walking in the median/she is upset about something with her family and is refusing to let anyone take her home/she is not under the influence of anything. Deputy advised one female in unit en route to an address on Goathead.