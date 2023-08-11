Monday, Aug. 7

Welfare check

S. Highway 90 and Tyrone Mine Road

Blue truck is pulling a trailer with the back tire burning/going toward Lordsburg/caller lost contact. Deputy made contact right outside of Tyrone with the Peterbilt hauling hay.

Missing persons

Chamisa Drive – Lower Mimbres

Caller advised she has not heard from her 25-year-old son since Saturday/he was suicidal and depressed/he is in a white Ford Fusion. Deputies advised out at Ultra Health.

Unwanted subject

G&G Towing and Repair

An unknown named male is yelling at staff and refusing to pay for his vehicle. Deputy advised everything is okay/both men left.

Disturbance

Cobre Street – Vanadium

A 31-year-old male is throwing stuff/unknown if he was physical with his father/caller is in her room/male is in his room. Made contact with a subject who advised her son is outside and bare foot.

Welfare check

W. Highway 180 and Truck Bypass

Male walking in middle of the road toward Silver. Deputy had contact with male at MM 111 (1 mile east of Truck Bypass junction)/male in unit en route to Snappy Mart.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Domestic disturbance

Copper Drive and Cuprite Court – Tyrone

Caller can hear a child scream and adults cussing and a woman crying yelling "Stop hitting me." Caller advised it is a home known to be involved in narcotics. Deputy ran IDs.

Accident-property damage

Highway 152 – MM 7 (2 miles west of Hi-Spot)

Vehicle vs deer/deer off roadwy.

Suspicious vehicle

11600 E. Highway 180 – 5:43 p.m.

Deputy made contact with caller who advised suspicious vehicles had been at the Cross Point church over the weekend and this morning she found a motorcycle seat in the trash. Deputy looked and observed in the trash a black one-piece motorcycle seat still in the packaging with store tags and SKEW (sic). . .

Disturbance

Hermana Street – Arenas Valley

Advised a named female is yelling obscenities in her front yard and is scaring the neighbor children. Deputy made contact advising she is okay.

Aggravated battery

Highway 35 and McKnight Road

Caller advised her ex-boyfriend just drug her with his vehicle and then left toward Catfish Cove. Advised she is sitting on the side of the road by mail boxes/refused medical. Deputies advised made contact with caller/going to attempt contact with other party/en route to Catfish Cove/clear/negative contact.

Welfare check

11600 E. Highway 180 – 8:52 p.m.

Female roaming around on property/appears to be disoriented and lost/also has two dogs with her/want her checked on and removed. Deputy had contact with female/escorted her back to her residence/everything is okay.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Harassment

Alamo Street

Caller advised her mother just called her advising her brother is harassing the mom/could hear brother yelling in the background. Subject did not want to give out too much info.

Welfare check

Trailing Heart Drive – Silver Acres

Caller from VA Clinic in California advised a male called very distraught/he was yelling and screaming so much caller could not understand him/he recently had a suicide attempt by overdose.

Stolen motor vehicle

Camino de Vida – Upper Mimbres

Deputy advised received a call from a named male stating (redacted) stole a vehicle from him. ATL given to all agencies.

Suspicious vehicle

Ft Bayard

Caller from security advised the vehicle has been there for the past few days. Deputy en route to a Jaguar Street address in Santa Clara to attempt contact with registered owner/out at the address/negative contact/advised security they can have it towed.

Welfare check

Highway 35 – Upper Mimbres

There are a lot of people going in and out at this address and underage drinking is going on/advised he is a neighbor and when asked for further info he disconnected the line. Deputy had negative contact with any party or anything.

Thursday. Aug. 10

Unattended death

Coleman Drive

86-year-old female found on the ground unresponsive and not breathing/caller is doing CPR/she appears to have hit her head/caller thinks she was getting in the shower/last spoke with her last night/caller thinks a rib just cracked. EMS10 advised to page in EMS2.

Disturbance

Mobile Drive

Caller advised a named male is yelling and saying very disturbing things/he does this often.

Accident-injuries

Highway 180 and Fleming Tank Road

Caller from Toyota Safety advised black Toyota RAV4/patient on line/leg injury/still in vehicle/he ran off the road/no other vehicle involved/went down a hill/stopped in an arroyo/83-year-old male/Toyota dispatch speaking requesting . . .

Welfare check

Lobo Drive – Cliff

A named male in a wheelchair was yelling for help saying he was abandoned there for four days with no help. Caller was working on a house up the road when he heard him yelling for help. Deputy advised SCI was given male's phone number.