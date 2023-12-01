Monday, Nov. 27

Welfare check

17th Street

Caller advised a named female called her to go pick her up advising she was very scared and felt things weren't right. When caller arrived at the home no one would answer the door but caller could hear people inside the home. Officer advised knocked on the door several times with negative contact.

Shoplifting

809 N. Hudson Street

An approximately 30-year-old male took a bag of chips/they do have footage available/left walking toward 7th Street.

Graffiti

Penny Park

Report, no narrative.

Welfare check

N. Main Street

A named 52-year-old female is having homicidal ideations/daughter advised female was having episodes on Thursday and Friday making threats toward family/female takes anti-psychotic meds and hasn't taken them recently/she does live with a roommate. Officer calling caller.

Shoplifting

3025 E. Highway 180

Report, no narrative.

Welfare check

1105 E. Highway 180

Male in median in front of McDonald's. Officer advised he is on the sidewalk and is okay.

Battery

N. Silver Street

Caller advised mother-in-law hit caller's girlfriend/wants mother-in-law issued a CTW due to his partner having marks on her face. Officer out with mother-in-law at a N. Swan Street address

Criminal sexual penetration

S. Cinc – 2:34 p.m.

A 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old female advised they were assaulted in June and October. Caller advised both victims are at the SASS office.

Criminal sexual penetration

S. Cinc – 4:17 p.m.

No report – only female's name

Accident property damage

Alabama Street

Vehicle vs deer/both are out of roadway. Officer advised driver will be picking up deer/they were already in contact with G&F.

Domestic disturbance

1600 16th Street – Mountain View Senior Apartments

Caller advised his ex-wife came to his apartment and is breaking things/she was physical with him/she is still in the apartment.

Shoplifting

1810 N. Swan Street

Male took six bottles of alcohol sometime last night/caller just saw it on camera/has footage ready for LE.

Suspicious vehicle

Mountain View Road

Officer out with a named male.

Suspicious vehicle

Penny Park – 10:28 p.m.

Officer has contact with one male and one female/they are leaving upon request.

Assault

1313 E. 32nd Street

Caller advised a named male is being very combative with staff outside in the parking lot/he is wearing a hospital gown and jeans/no shoes/he pulled out his IV and is still bleeding/he is becoming more aggressive with staff. Officer advised made contact with security personnel and patient was transported back to room.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Suspicious vehicle x 3

2020 Memory Lane; KISS; Ben Altamirano Sports Complex

Vehicle unoccupied; ran license; ran license.

Unwanted subject

Cardinal Lane

Caller advised a named male who has a CTW is parked outside the house in a pickup/caller doesn't feel comfortable looking outside to get more info. Officer advised male left prior to arrival.

Welfare check

1016 N. Silver Street – Rec Center

A male inside the vehicle has been there since yesterday/white Dodge Charger 4dr.

Breaking and entering

106 E. 14th Street

Advised the door was wide open and things have been shifted around/there are pry marks on the inside/no one is inside the building.

Welfare check

Pocket Park

A lady has set up camp near there and has not been in the area for the past week. Officer had contact with a named female/negative on warrants/she will be moving her belongings and be leaving soon.

Fraud/embezzlement

San Vicente Street

Advised her EBT card is being used and believes she knows who is using her card.

Harassment

3078 32nd Bypass – CYFD

Advised she is being harassed by a named female who stated she was going to send someone to kill caller. A frequent patrol was set up for one month.

Welfare check

1105 E. Highway 180

Caller advised a male is yelling at passersby/he is walking toward Silver Heights. Officer advised out with a named male in a sleeping bag/he is okay.

Welfare check

610 N. Silver Street – Seasonal Overnight Shelter

Caller from Veterans' Crisis Line advised male who is highly intoxicated is having suicidal ideations/he didn't provide much information. Officer had negative contact with male. Female called back advising the male is back at the SOS. Officer made contact with male at SOS, who is highly intoxicated, and stated he didn't want to hurt himself.

Vehicle burglary

206 N. Hudson Street

Caller advised an unknown person busted out the passenger window on an orange Maxima.

Unwanted subject

S. Arizona Street

Caller advised a named female is intoxicated and being disruptive/wants her to leave. Officer made contact with caller who advised she wanted her daughter out of the house because she was being loud and was holding caller by her wrists. Officer en route to SOS with one female in unit.

Suicide threat

La Plata Middle School

No report.

Welfare check

W. 12th and West streets

Some kind of disturbance at the apartments by this intersection behind the old Trauma and Recovery Building/between two females or one female and one male.

Criminal trespass warning

N. Silver Street

Caller advised a named male is not there right now but was causing issues when he was there. Officer put out ATL for Eric Murillo to be issued a CTW for this address when located.

Unwanted subject

N. Swan Street

Caller advised her son is there causing problems and she wants him removed. Officer advised caller wants an ATL to be put out for Marty Delgado to be issued an indefinite CTW when located.

Game and Fish

Hudson/Broadway

Officer advised down deer/made contact with male who advised he witnessed an unknown vehicle hit the deer. Officer pulled deer out of road/is now in front of Mejico Viejo.

Suspicious vehicle x 3

Rec Center (8:50 p.m.); N. Corbin Street; Rec Center (11:47 p.m.);

Vehicle unoccupied; Officer made contact with caller; ran license plate.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Welfare check

E. 32nd and N. Swan streets

Male looking at the children weird. Officer had negative contact.

Fraud/embezzlement

Rosedale Road

Caller from U-Haul advised he wants to report a truck stolen/customer has it and will not return their calls. Officer advised to set up ATL for female/if found advise to return truck to U-Haul.

Harassment

GCSO

Caller states his daughter is receiving threats. Deputy requests CTW be placed on a named male.

Welfare check

E. 10th Street

14-year-old female/verbally aggressive. Everything is okay/will call back if needed.

Criminal damage to property

1105 E. Highway 180

Caller states they gave the named male, who is an ex-employee, a chance to repay them for damages he caused, and he has failed to comply.

Harassment

1313 E. 32nd Street

Caller was threatened by two individuals/he Is yelling in the camera and calling caller names/caller will be by the bus stop. Officer made contact with one of the individuals who stated caller is on hospital property and he has a CTW.

Criminal trespass warning

1220 N. Hudson Street – 2:57 p.m.

A named male is siting on the bench/caller advised he is not causing problems but wants him removed.

Criminal trespass warning

1220 N. Hudson Street – 3:29 p.m.

The named male is in the parking lot by the propane/they want him removed/he has a CTW. Officer out with Jim Rodriguez/re-issued him an indefinite CTW for this location.

Aggravated assault

200 N. Bullard Street

Male just brandished a knife when caller told him to get out of the dumpster/two males with backpacks/one is very intoxicated/they are walking across the bridge now. Officer out with two males near the Visitor Center.

Unwanted subject

Glenda Circle

Female called yelling "1204 Glenda Circle" and disconnected. Officers had contact with female/everything is okay for the night/a named male is on narcotics.

Harassment

3110 N. Silver Street

Caller stated about 10 female juvies were harassing her daughter at the location. Officer spoke with caller who advised the juvies were screaming and cursing at her daughter/the school is aware of the issues.

Suicide threat

610 N. Silver Street – SOS

Report, no narrative.

Accident-property damage

Silver City Post Office

Chevy Silverado vs Ford F150/vehicles not in roadway/negative on injuries.

Harassment

610 N. Silver Street – SOS

A named male has been harassing caller for a year and two months/has reported the situation several times. Officer had contact with caller who advised the harassment was happening on Delk Drive/will have GCSO unit call him.

Unwanted subject

Glenda Circle

A named male is outside banging on her back door and she doesn't want him there/he is high on narcotics. Officer advised clear/male was gone on arrival/will frequent patrol through the night.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Domestic disturbance

2711 Leslie Road – Lintero Apartments

Caller advised she can hear a tenant telling someone to let her go/she heard someone climbing the balcony/believes it is a named male. Officers advised negative on any disturbance.

Welfare check

2020 Memory Lane – Valley View Apartments

Male is screaming. Officer made contact with a named male who advised he was not screaming.



Fraud/embezzlement

Florence Street – 8:18 a.m.

Caller lent her 2015 white Ford Fusion to a named male last night and he has not brought it back/he is not answering his phone. Officer advised if contact with male is made stop and hold for caller to pick up.

Shoplifting

1220 N. Hudson Street

Older male driver and younger male passenger in a small SUV/headed north on Hudson/subject tried to hit her while chasing the vehicle. Officer advised 40-year-old male complaining of pain to right side due to kidney stones.

Harassment

200 N. Bullard Street

Officer spoke to walk-in who advised while in the Toad during Oktoaderfest an named male followed him around the Toad inside and outside/believes he was following him to try to contact a named female who the male used to date when they were in high school.

Criminal sexual penetration

E. Camino de Bosque

Caller advised of possible abuse of a 3-year-girl/child lives in Bayard. Advised caller will send Bayard PD.

Welfare check

S. Bullard ad San Vicente streets

Silver GMC Acadia/pet in the vehicle/emergency button has been activated. Spoke to the company and the vehicle has been moved.

Unwanted subject

1201 Pope Street

A named male is inside the building/caller wants him to leave and issued a CTW. Officer advised have contact on north side of building. Officer advised Edward Ludwig has one warrant out of Judge Clark's court for failure to appear – bond to be set/a CTW was issued 11/15/2023.

Injuring/tampering with motor vehicle

105 N. Rosedale Road

Walk-in advised someone syphoned her gas while she was at Verizon Wireless/it happened on Nov. 20.

Shoplifting

2501 E. Highway 180

Advised a named female walked out with food items/on foot walking toward Highway 180. Officer advised negative contact/out at Walmart.

Disturbance

S. Arizona Street

Advised her boyfriend attacked her/he grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her/male has mental illness/she is his caregiver/he is stating he is going to kill her. Officer ran caller's driver's license.

Welfare check

201 W. College Avenue

Caller advised received a call from a female who threatened to kill one of his employees/they don't know who it was but they have the phone number and name from caller ID. Officer made contact with a named female and with caller.

Accident-property damage

Silver Heights Blvd. And N. Swan Street

Toyota RAV4 vs Subaru/negative injuries/vehicles out of the roadway.

Harassment

711 Silver Heights Blvd.

Advised the manager pushed her way into the room when he was trying to close the door. Officer made contact with caller who advised he was going to be "kicked out" by the Drifter.

Shoplifting

1810 N. Swan Street

Advised a male tried to steal a bottle and the worker stopped the male who is now trying to fight the worker/worker was refusing to go back inside away from the male. Officers went traffic on Silver Heights and Yucca/out with two named males, one of which has two outstanding warrants/en route back to Super Snappy.

Harassment

N. Bullard and W. Market streets

Caller advised he is being harassed by a named male who is not there right now/last known at SOS/advising he is scared of the male who threatened to "stick a knife up my ass"/then stated he would chop caller up into pieces. Officer advised en route to SOS to make contact with male/clear from SOS/back en route to caller.