Motorists should expect minor delays
LORDSBURG- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One will begin Fog Sealing NM 90 from milepost 0 (intersection of US 70) to milepost 42 (Silver City) on Monday February 26, 2024. Working hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.
Drivers can expect lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes as needed. Use caution for workers and equipment in the area, reduced speed limits with flagging and pilot car operation. Center striping will not be present in construction zones.
Fog sealing helps preserve the underlying pavement structure allowing the roadway to last for many years to come. This type of maintenance treatment can be a valuable aid to renew weathered (oxidized) asphalt surfaces and improve the surface appearance, seal minor cracks, surface voids, and inhibit unraveling. It is a single application of emulsified asphalt to an existing asphalt surface.
The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to www.nmroads.com or call 511.