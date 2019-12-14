Updated: High wind ADVISORY from tonight through Sunday evening 121519

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

545 AM MST Sat Dec 14 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING 10 PM FOR THE HIGH ELEVATIONS AND EAST SLOPES OF THE SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS AND GILA REGION...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands and Black Range ridges and east

slopes as well as the Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and

East Slopes.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. Winds will be

strong overnight with an intermittent gusty nature. Winds should

be more consistently strong and gusty by mid morning, with the

strongest winds throughout the afternoon hours on Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High winds will blow about unsecured objects. Damaging

winds could blow down trees and power lines, and topple signs

and light structures. Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a sa