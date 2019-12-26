Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
327 PM MST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 PM MST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect
from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.
* TIMING...Precipitation will begin as rain with snow above 7,000
feet late tonight. Snow levels will drop quickly as a Pacific
Cold Front passes through the area Friday morning, reaching
6,000 feet during the early afternoon hours. Rain and snow will
diminish late Friday night.
* MAIN IMPACT...New snow amounts of 2 and 4 inches between 6 and
7,000 feet. 3 to 6 inches possible above 7,000 feet, with
locally higher amounts above 8,000 feet.
* OTHER IMPACTS...Rain changing to snow will create hazardous road
conditions on Friday, particularly in higher mountain passes,
including Highway 15 over the Pinos Altos Range, and Highway 152
through Emory Pass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.