Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

and Fort Bayard

327 PM MST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 PM MST FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect

from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* TIMING...Precipitation will begin as rain with snow above 7,000

feet late tonight. Snow levels will drop quickly as a Pacific

Cold Front passes through the area Friday morning, reaching

6,000 feet during the early afternoon hours. Rain and snow will

diminish late Friday night.

* MAIN IMPACT...New snow amounts of 2 and 4 inches between 6 and

7,000 feet. 3 to 6 inches possible above 7,000 feet, with

locally higher amounts above 8,000 feet.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Rain changing to snow will create hazardous road

conditions on Friday, particularly in higher mountain passes,

including Highway 15 over the Pinos Altos Range, and Highway 152

through Emory Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.