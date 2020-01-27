Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

202 PM MST Mon Jan 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Across the peaks and eastern slopes of the Sacramento

Mountains and Blacks Range.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease during the

early morning hours Tuesday to 15 to 25 mph by sunrise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.