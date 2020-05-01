New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-

639 Am Mdt Fri May 1 2

...Red Flag Warning in Effect From 1 Pm This Afternoon to 9 Pm Mdt This Evening for Breezy Winds, Record to Near Record Warmth, High Haines Index, and Low Relative Humidity for the Lowlands of Southwest and South Central New Mexico and Far West Texas...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and

113.

* WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level

with gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Afternoon minimum RH values 6 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.