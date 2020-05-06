New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
458 Am Mdt Wed May 6 2020
...Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Thursday Morning Through
Thursday Evening for for Fire Weather Zone 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/santa Teresa Has
Issued a Fire Weather Watch, Which is in Effect From Thursday
Morning Through Thursday Evening.
* Affected Area...fire Weather Zone 110. This Includes the Gila
Region.
* 20 Foot Winds...westerly Winds Will Increase to 20 to 25 Mph
With Gusts 30 to 40 Mph.
* Relative Humidity...minimum Relative Humidity Will Fall Into
The 5 to 10 Percent Range.
* Impacts...any Fires That Develop Will Likely Spread Rapidly.
Outdoor Burning is Not Recommended.
Precautionary/preparedness Actions...
A Fire Weather Watch Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions
Are Forecast to Occur. Listen for Later Forecasts and Possible
Red Flag Warnings.0720