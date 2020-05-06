New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

458 Am Mdt Wed May 6 2020

...Fire Weather Watch in Effect From Thursday Morning Through

Thursday Evening for for Fire Weather Zone 110...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/santa Teresa Has

Issued a Fire Weather Watch, Which is in Effect From Thursday

Morning Through Thursday Evening.

* Affected Area...fire Weather Zone 110. This Includes the Gila

Region.

* 20 Foot Winds...westerly Winds Will Increase to 20 to 25 Mph

With Gusts 30 to 40 Mph.

* Relative Humidity...minimum Relative Humidity Will Fall Into

The 5 to 10 Percent Range.

* Impacts...any Fires That Develop Will Likely Spread Rapidly.

Outdoor Burning is Not Recommended.

Precautionary/preparedness Actions...

A Fire Weather Watch Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions

Are Forecast to Occur. Listen for Later Forecasts and Possible

Red Flag Warnings.0720