New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110
Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-
New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-
251 Pm Mdt Wed May 6 2020
...Red Flag Warning in Effect From 11 Am to 9 Pm Mdt Thursday for Breezy Winds, Record to Near Record Warmth, High Haines Index and Low Relative Humidity Across Southern New Mexico...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/santa Teresa Has
Issued a Red Flag Warning, Which is in Effect From 11 Am to 9 Pm
Mdt Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is No Longer in Effect.
* Affected Area...fire Weather Zone 110. Fire Weather Zone 111.
Fire Weather Zone 112. Fire Weather Zone 113.
* 20 Foot Winds...westerly Winds Will Increase to 20 to 25 Mph
With Gusts 30 to 40 Mph.
* Relative Humidity...minimum Relative Humidity Will Fall Into
The 5 to 10 Percent Range.
* Impacts...any Fires That Develop Will Likely Spread Rapidly.
Outdoor Burning is Not Recommended.
Precautionary/preparedness Actions...
A Red Flag Warning Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions
Are Either Occurring Now, or Will Shortly. A Combination of
Strong Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and Warm Temperatures Can
Contribute to Extreme Fire Behavior