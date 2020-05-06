New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 112

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/blm/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 113

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/lincoln Nf/lnz-

251 Pm Mdt Wed May 6 2020

...Red Flag Warning in Effect From 11 Am to 9 Pm Mdt Thursday for Breezy Winds, Record to Near Record Warmth, High Haines Index and Low Relative Humidity Across Southern New Mexico...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/santa Teresa Has

Issued a Red Flag Warning, Which is in Effect From 11 Am to 9 Pm

Mdt Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is No Longer in Effect.

* Affected Area...fire Weather Zone 110. Fire Weather Zone 111.

Fire Weather Zone 112. Fire Weather Zone 113.

* 20 Foot Winds...westerly Winds Will Increase to 20 to 25 Mph

With Gusts 30 to 40 Mph.

* Relative Humidity...minimum Relative Humidity Will Fall Into

The 5 to 10 Percent Range.

* Impacts...any Fires That Develop Will Likely Spread Rapidly.

Outdoor Burning is Not Recommended.

Precautionary/preparedness Actions...

A Red Flag Warning Means That Critical Fire Weather Conditions

Are Either Occurring Now, or Will Shortly. A Combination of

Strong Winds, Low Relative Humidity, and Warm Temperatures Can

Contribute to Extreme Fire Behavior