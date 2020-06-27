New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 110

Southwest Mountains/gila Nf/apache Nf/glz-

New Mexico Fire Weather Zone 111

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/las Cruces Blm/glz-

135 Pm Mdt Sat Jun 27 2020

Red Flag Warning in Effect From Noon to 8 Pm Mdt Sunday for Dry, and Breezy to Windy Conditions for Fire Weather Zones 110And 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The lowlands (below 6,500ft) of fire weather

zone 110, and all of fire weather zone 111.

* 20 FT WIND...Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts of 25 to 30 mph through the afternoon and early evening

hours.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will drop to 10 to 14 percent

across the lowlands, and to 13 to 18 percent in the mountains

with higher elevations (above 6,500ft) seeing 15 - 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...There is a slight chance for isolated dry

lightning in the north-central areas of zone 110.

* IMPACTS...Existing fires below 6,500ft may exhibit extreme fire

behavior and large growth. Any fires that develop here will

likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be

careful of activities that may produce sparks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.