Upgraded to winter storm warning 1026-2820 - area changes

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,

Spaceport, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft,

Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento

333 PM MDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and snow accumulations expected.

Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches below 5,000 feet, with ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Heavy mountain snow totaling in

6 to 9 inches over the Sacramento Mountains. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick and icy roadways will make travel

difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce

visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway

70.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and

plants from freezing temperatures.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.