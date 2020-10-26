Upgraded to winter storm warning 1026-2820 - area changes

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry,
Spaceport, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft,
Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
333 PM MDT Mon Oct 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and snow accumulations expected.
Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches below 5,000 feet, with ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Heavy mountain snow totaling in
6 to 9 inches over the Sacramento Mountains. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick and icy roadways will make travel
difficult on Tuesday. Ongoing snow showers may reduce
visibilities under a mile along Interstate 25 and U.S Highway
70.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Protect animals and
plants from freezing temperatures.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.