Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, and Cloverdale

337 PM MDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Far Southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop overnight as a

winter system moves through the region. Low temperatures will

also drop below freezing on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.