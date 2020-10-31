Wind advisory for part of Grant County 110120

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Western El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Deming,

Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

534 PM MDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT TO 11 AM MST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West Slope Areas within the advisory area.

* WHEN...From midnight MDT tonight to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will likely occur

during the pre-dawn hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.