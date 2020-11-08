[Editor's Note: Higher elevations should see strong winds to 5 p.m. and lower elevations to 7 p.m. (unless NWS changes its mind or the weather does! Not sure why it took three maps!}



Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-



Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,

Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument,

Chaparral, Orogrande, and White Sands Range Headquarters

502 AM MST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southern New Mexico lowlands/ Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley/Higher terrain of the Gila Region and Black Range

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur during the

early afternoon. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects, and could also knock down tree limbs. Additionally,

these strong winds will create areas of blowing dust with

reductions in visibility possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.