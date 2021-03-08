Wind Advisory 030921

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,

Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,

Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

210 PM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Most of southwest New Mexico lowlands west of the Rio

Grande.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM MST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will also likely produce blowing dust

by mid afternoon. Motorists in dust prone areas such as I-10

Deming west should use precaution if driving in those areas as

visibilities could rapidly lower.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.