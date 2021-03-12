Red Flag warning today 031221

High Fire Danger Continue Today... .Strong southwesterly flow will persist today resulting in winds becoming gusty once again. Winds will increase by the late morning hours on Friday. Relative humidities will remain around 9 to 14 percent in most southern NM and far west Texas zones. The exception will be in the western portions of NM110, where RHs will increase slightly to 16 to 20 percent. However, the eastern slopes of the Black Range will be below 15 percent. Strong winds and dry conditions will continue through the weekend into the first part of next week.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

247 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE

110...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this

morning to 7 PM MST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern portions of the Gila Region,

especially over the higher elevations and the eastern slopes of

the Black Range (NM110).

* WIND...Sustained winds from the west-southwest at 20 to 25

mph.Wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.