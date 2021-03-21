Fire Weather Watch 032321
High Fire Danger Expected Monday and Tuesday... .A pair of upper level storm systems will sweep across the region on Monday and Tuesday. These storm systems will bring strong winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph across much of the region on Monday afternoon. With min RH's of 8 to 14 percent across much of the lowlands of southern New Mexico and far west Texas, it will create high fire danger and red flag conditions so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Monday afternoon for far west Texas and southern New Mexico excluding the mountains. A second storm system will approach the region on Tuesday. We will see the strongest winds across southwest New Mexico so a fire weather watch is in effect for
NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111
SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-
850 PM MDT Sun Mar 21 2021
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 111...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday
afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111 for Monday afternoon. Fire
weather zone 111 for Tuesday afternoon.
* WIND...Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.