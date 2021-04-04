Fire Weather Watch 040621

Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Tuesday... .An upper level system moving through the Rockies will set a westerly flow in southern New Mexico. The resulting surface low over southeastern Colorado will lead to a tight pressure gradient which translates to strong gusty west winds up to 25 mph over southern New Mexico and west Texas. The westerlies bring dry and warm air. Relative humidity drops to the single digits, while temperatures remain about 7 to 12 degrees above normal for the season.

NMZ110>113-TXZ055-056-051200-

/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0006.210406T1800Z-210407T0200Z/

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055

EL PASO COUNTY-TEXAS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056

HUDSPETH COUNTY-

156 PM MDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...New Mexico Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and

113. Texas Fire weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND...West winds 20 to 25.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.