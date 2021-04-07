Updated to Red Flag Warning 040821

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .West winds will increase mid to late afternoon on Thursday across most of southern New Mexico as surface low pressure develops over northeast New Mexico, but the strongest winds are expected across the lowlands mainly from the Rio Grande Valley west. Combined with very low relative humidities, critical fire conditions are likely. Winds will also increase over zone 110, but at this time look to remain just below criteria.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

323 AM MDT Wed Apr 7 2021

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 10 PM

MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112

mainly west of the Organ and San Andres Mountains.

* WIND...West winds 20 to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located over Luna and Hidalgo counties late

in the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.