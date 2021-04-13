Fire Weather Watch on Thursday, April 15, 2021

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .Southwesterly winds will increase by mid-day on Thursday and persist through the afternoon hours across southern New Mexico as a surface low pressure develops over the state. Gusty winds combined with relative humidities of 6 to 12 percent will create fairly widespread critical fire conditions. The strongest winds are expected to occur west of the Rio Grande and into the NM Bootheel.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

229 PM MDT Tue Apr 13 2021

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday

afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113 in

southwest and south-central New Mexico.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.