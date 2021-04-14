Red Flag Warning today 041421, Fire weather watch 041521

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY AND TOMORROW... .Southwesterly winds will increase across southern New Mexico the next two afternoons as surface low pressure develops over the state. Gusty winds combined with relative humidities of 6 to 12 percent will create critical fire conditions in southwestern New Mexico this afternoon, and all of southern New Mexico Thursday afternoon.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

631 AM MDT Wed Apr 14 2021

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110 and 111 in southwest New

Mexico.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.