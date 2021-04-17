Unsettled weather Saturday through Monday 0417-1921

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,

Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,

Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,

Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,

Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

11:15 PM MDT Sat Apr 17 2021

...A period of unsettled weather expected Saturday through

Monday...

...A period of unsettled weather expected through Monday...

An upper level system approaching from the west will produce

periods of rain and snow showers through Monday. A cool airmass

has settled into the Borderland, with temperatures expected to

remain 10 to 25 degrees below average through Sunday. At this

time, impacts from all weather hazards are not expected to meet

watch or warning criteria.

Gusty winds will continue tonight across west-slope mountain

locations, which could see localized gusts to 30 to 40 mph.

Lowland rain showers, high elevation snow showers, and an embedded

rumble of thunder will be possible as well, continuing into

Sunday, and through early Monday.

While light lowland rain chances will be possible through the

period, the better shot for lowland rainfall, especially for areas

west of the Rio Grande River, comes Sunday night into Monday as

the low moves just south of the region.

The storm system exits the region late Monday, ending all

precipitation chances. Precipitation amount for the entire

duration of the system will be light -- 1-3 inches of mountain

snow above 7000 ft, and 0.05 to 0.30" of rain in the lowlands.

If you live in areas where snow is expected, make sure you protect

plants, pets, pipes, and people due to the cold temperatures.

Additionally, roads could become slick due to rainfall. Stay

alert to the latest forecast, and forecast updates as this system

continues this weekend.