Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday, 042121

A Fire Weather Watch for Strong Winds and Low RH's is in effect for Wednesday afternoon... .On Wednesday afternoon, westerly winds will increase and combine with very low relative humidity values to give us critical fire weather conditions for the Gila Region and the lowlands of New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Winds will increase by early Wednesday afternoon to 20 to 30 mph. At the same time min RH's in the Gila Region will drop to near 10% and min RH's in the lowlands of New Mexico will drop into the single digits. The strong winds and low humidity values will give us critical fire weather conditions that will allow any fire starts to spread quickly Wednesday afternoon. Winds will slow by Wednesday evening, but we will see only modest RH recoveries in the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

202 PM MDT Mon Apr 19 2021

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday

morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. Fire weather zone

111. Fire weather zone 112.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.