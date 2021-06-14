Heat Advisory through Monday midnight 061521

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Deming, and Columbus

1145 PM MDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 104 to 106 expected for much of the

area in the advisory.

* WHERE...For Luna, Hidalgo and southern Grant counties in

southwest New Mexico.

* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme heat will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.