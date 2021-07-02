Flood Watch 070221

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern

Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Eastern Black Range Foothills-West

Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains

Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Kingston, Gila Hot Springs, Fort Bayard,

Cloudcroft, Hillsboro, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Lake Roberts,

Sacramento, Timberon, Sunspot, Mountain Park, Winston, Cliff, Grant

County Airport, Hurley, Faywood, Buckhorn, Mimbres, Pinon, Silver

City, Mule Creek, and Mescalero

233 AM MDT Fri Jul 2 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of south central New Mexico and southwest

New Mexico, including the following areas, in south central New

Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes Sacramento

Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico, Eastern Black

Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern

Gila Highlands/Black Range and Upper Gila River Valley.

* From Noon MDT today through this evening

* Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening over the

Sacramento Mountains, Black Range and Gila Wilderness. Heavy rain

will be possible with these slow moving storms. In many places the

soil is saturated and any additional rainfall could very quickly

lead to flash flooding.

* Areas that have already received heavy rainfall will be

particularly prone to flash flooding. In addition, locations below

recent burn scars will also be prone to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert

for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding

should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.