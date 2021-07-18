Flash Flood Watch 071821

Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern

Black Range Foothills-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Sunspot, Pinon, Winston, Gila Hot Springs,

Lake Roberts, Sacramento, Timberon, Kingston, Fort Bayard, Silver

City, Mayhill, Buckhorn, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Mule Creek, Mountain

Park, Hillsboro, Apache Summit, and Cliff

228 AM MDT Sun Jul 18 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central New Mexico and

southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, in south

central New Mexico, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest New Mexico,

Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range

and Upper Gila River Valley.

* From Noon MDT today through this evening.

* Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the early afternoon and

continue into the late evening hours. Local amounts of 1 to 2

inches will be possible resulting in rapid runoff and the

potential for flash flooding. This will be especially true in

areas with repeated rounds of heavy rainfall and below wildfire

burn areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.