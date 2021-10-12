Hard Freeze Warning 101321
Upper Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
and Mule Creek
306 PM MDT Tue Oct 12 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.