Winter Storm Watch timing changed to Friday morning through Saturday noon 123121-010122

Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft

449 AM MST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT 6AM FRIDAY THROUGH NOON

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible for areas above 7,500

feet. Highest mountain peaks could see amounts up to 15". 3 to

6 inches possible for areas between 6 to 7500 feet, with under

3" expected below 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph,

creating areas of reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New

Mexico.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays

are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel in

this area, carry an emergency kit in your car. For the latest road

conditions, dial 5 1 1.