Winter Storm Watch timing changed to Friday morning through Saturday noon 123121-010122
Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, and Cloudcroft
449 AM MST Thu Dec 30 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT 6AM FRIDAY THROUGH NOON
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible for areas above 7,500
feet. Highest mountain peaks could see amounts up to 15". 3 to
6 inches possible for areas between 6 to 7500 feet, with under
3" expected below 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph,
creating areas of reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting
snow.
* WHERE...The higher terrain of south central and southwest New
Mexico.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays
are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. If you must travel in
this area, carry an emergency kit in your car. For the latest road
conditions, dial 5 1 1.