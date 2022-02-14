Red Flag Warning for Tuesday 021522

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TUESDAY... .Min RH values will be in the single digits to lower teens on Tuesday as an upper level system approaches from the west. Winds will increase as a result during the midday and afternoon hours, with values 20 to 25 mph. These strong winds coupled with the very dry and moderately unstable air, in addition to above normal temperatures, will lead to critical fire weather on Tuesday afternoon. The worst conditions will likely be west of the Rio Grande, along with the east slopes of the Sacramento mountains.

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110

SOUTHWEST MOUNTAINS/GILA NF/APACHE NF/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 112

SOUTH CENTRAL LOWLANDS AND SOUTHERN RIO GRANDE VALLEY/BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

1230 PM MST Mon Feb 14 2022

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST TUESDAY FOR

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM

MST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, and 113 in

Southwest and South Central New Mexico.

* WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located across fire weather zone 111 in

Southwest New Mexico.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.