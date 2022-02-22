Wind advisory 022322
Upper Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
and Mule Creek
715 PM MST Tue Feb 22 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western portions of Grant County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will be on east/northeast
facing slopes and along ridgelines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.