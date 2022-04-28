CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .Very dry air and breezy winds will continue through Thursday evening. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico plus far west Texas. Additionally, very dry and breezy conditions will develop again on Friday that will create critical fire weather for far west Texas and south-central New Mexico. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056,

112, AND 113... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM

MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 056, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM

MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central

and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west

Texas.

* WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.