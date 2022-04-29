CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will continue this afternoon. Thus elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas today. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. Another upper level storm system will approach the region on Sunday to give us another windy day with critical fire weather conditions.
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND
113...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 110, 111, 112, and 113
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday
morning through Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110 and 111. Fire weather zones 112 and 113.
* WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust
to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.