

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY... .Stronger southwest flow on Sunday will combine with a surface low developing along the Front Range of the Rockies. These two conditions will lead to very windy conditions for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. The strong winds, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon. Min RH will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by poor overnight recoveries. Critical conditions are expected to persist through Monday as the surface low slowly moves east during the afternoon hours, keeping a tight pressure gradient. At least winds will be lighter on Monday.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055,

056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM

MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South-Central New Mexico and

Far West Texas.

* WIND...25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with

gusts up to 55 mph in the higher terrain of NM FW Zones 110 and

113. Lighter winds are expected on Monday.

* HUMIDITY...3 to 8%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.