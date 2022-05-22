CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY... .An upper level system will approach New Mexico Tuesday afternoon with an increase in winds expected. Very low humidity (6 to 12 percent) is anticipated across much of southwest and south-central New Mexico, and coupled with the breezy to windy conditions (20 ft winds 20 to 25 mph), in addition to very dry fuels, critical fire weather conditions are anticipated. Farther east across far west Texas and the Sacramento mountains, there is uncertainty in the wind speeds. Consequently, the Fire Weather Watch has been omitted from these locations at this time.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111,

AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.