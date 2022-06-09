BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

220 PM MDT Thu Jun 9 2022

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Sierra County in south central New Mexico...

North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through Black Canyon Camp Ground. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Western Sierra and North Central Grant

Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED