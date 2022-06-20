FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, Sierra and Grant. Main

areas of concern will be low water crossings along Highway 152 and

27 near Kingston and Hillsboro.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hillsboro, Emory Pass and Kingston.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.