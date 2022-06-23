[Editor's Note: The area has extended more into Sierra County and more into Grant County all around this area, but I can't post all the images. Be safe!]
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
101 PM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Black Fire burn scar in...
West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sierra and Eastern Grant
Counties
Until 7 PM MDT.
* At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Black Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Palomas Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Black Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Black Fire Burn
Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hermosa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Black Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.