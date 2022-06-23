[Editor's Note: The area has extended more into Sierra County and more into Grant County all around this area, but I can't post all the images. Be safe!]

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

101 PM MDT Thu Jun 23 2022

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Black Fire burn scar in...

West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sierra and Eastern Grant

Counties

Until 7 PM MDT.

* At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Black Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch

of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Palomas Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Black Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Black Fire Burn

Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hermosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Black Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.