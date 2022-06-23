.FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
counties, Grant and Luna.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Faywood, San Lorenzo, Sherman, Cobre, Bayard, San Juan,
Mimbres, Hanover and Georgetown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.