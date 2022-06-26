{Editor's Note: These are likely to continue throughout the monsoon season in SW New Mexico. It's time consuming and complicated to keep posting differing images and instructions. Please, if you live near any of the drainages from the Black Fire burn scar, be aware that flooding is likely this summer]

This is today's latest National Weather Service notice:

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

428 PM MDT Sun Jun 26 2022

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Sierra County in south central New Mexico...

Northern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 7 PM MDT.

* At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Black Fire Burn Scar including South Diamond

Creek Basin. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks, streams and streets as

well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Western Sierra and Northern Grant Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and

ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.