{Editor's Note: These are likely to continue throughout the monsoon season in SW New Mexico. It's time consuming and complicated to keep posting differing images and instructions. Please, if you live near any of the drainages from the Black Fire burn scar, be aware that flooding is likely this summer]
This is today's latest National Weather Service notice:
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
428 PM MDT Sun Jun 26 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
Northern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 7 PM MDT.
* At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Black Fire Burn Scar including South Diamond
Creek Basin. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks, streams and streets as
well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Western Sierra and Northern Grant Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.