Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
1213 PM MDT Wed Jul 27 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 500 PM MDT.
* At 1213 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Mimbres, Georgetown and Upper Mimbres Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.