FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Willow Creek, Gila River and Mangas Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake,
Gila Middle Box and Tyrone Mine.
Mangas Valley Road south of US-180 may be impassable due to
low water crossings.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.