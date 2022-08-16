[Editor's Note: This has been sent and canceled TWICE today. ???]

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

220 PM MDT Tue Aug 16 2022

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in McMillan CG and Cherry Creek. Between 1.3 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pinos Altos.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.