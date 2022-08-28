FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1231 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. In the last hour, between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Silver City, Cobre, Bayard, Hanover, Fierro,
Mimbres, San Juan, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Georgetown and
Arenas Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.