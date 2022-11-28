Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston

424 AM MST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Elevations above 7500 feet in the Black Range, Eastern

Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet

and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN...From late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected to last through

most of the watch time, with the strongest from 5 AM Tuesday

through 6 PM Tuesday over the Sacramento Mountains. Winds over

the Black Range could have a slightly later start and earlier

end by a couple hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.